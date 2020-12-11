Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 5 virus cases in hotel quarantine breaking 43-day streak with no infections

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 5 virus cases in hotel quarantine breaking 43-day streak with no infectionsVictoria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, the first in more than 40 days since the virus was contained.The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services announced the five cases were all in hotel quarantine which...
