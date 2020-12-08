|
|
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Went From Muse To Musician On "Evermore"
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
When she said "the great loves of all time are over now," she lied.
|
|
|
|
|
|