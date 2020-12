You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One of Hawaii's Most Popular Islands Is Reinstating Its 14-Day Quarantine As COVID-19 Cas



Kauai will revert back to a 2-week quarantine requirement starting Dec. 2. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results



Despite the spike in coronavirus cases, England announced a new policy cutting the mandatory quarantine period by more than half. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days



Travellers arriving in England will be able to end their quarantine periodwith a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago