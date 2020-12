You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Senate discusses 908 billion-dollar COVID aid proposal



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion government spending bill. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 1 week ago US House Votes To Decriminalize Pot



On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to end the federal prohibition on cannabis. CNN reports the historic vote on the landmark legislation is largely symbolic. If put into law it.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago