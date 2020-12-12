Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada, US border to stay closed until January 21

IndiaTimes Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A second wave of Covid-19 infections in Canada -- with a total of nearly 450,000 cases reported as of Friday -- has forced several regions to reintroduce pandemic measures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: RY,TTC,SUI,CPT,ADC [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: RY,TTC,SUI,CPT,ADC

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2021, to common shareholders of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:25Published
Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks [Video]

Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks

Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Canadian restaurant ignores lockdown restrictions, locals rush for BBQ fix [Video]

Canadian restaurant ignores lockdown restrictions, locals rush for BBQ fix

Coronavirus has shown no signs of easing, and lockdown has started in Toronto, Canada on November 23.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published