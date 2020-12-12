Canada, US border to stay closed until January 21

Daily Dividend Report: RY,TTC,SUI,CPT,ADC
Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2021, to common shareholders of..
Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks
Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous..
Canadian restaurant ignores lockdown restrictions, locals rush for BBQ fix
Coronavirus has shown no signs of easing, and lockdown has started in Toronto, Canada on November 23.