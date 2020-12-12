Canada, US border to stay closed until January 21

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daily Dividend Report: RY,TTC,SUI,CPT,ADC



Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2021, to common shareholders of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks



Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago Canadian restaurant ignores lockdown restrictions, locals rush for BBQ fix



Coronavirus has shown no signs of easing, and lockdown has started in Toronto, Canada on November 23. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago