California files to join U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Google

Upworthy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
California asked to join the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Google on Friday, making the state's attorney...
California Files to Join Justice Department Google Antitrust Suit

 The state of California on Friday asked to join the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit filed against Alphabet Inc's Google.
California to join federal antitrust case against Google

 SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state's largest...
California to join federal antitrust case against Google

 SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state's largest...
