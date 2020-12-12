Global  
 

Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

Saturday, 12 December 2020
South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk, a controversial figure both for his work and in his personal life, died in Latvia from coronavirus...
