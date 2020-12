‘It can no longer be free to pollute:’ Updated Canadian climate plan includes carbon tax hikes Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

OTTAWA — The federal government has released a $15-billion plan to meet its climate change commitments that includes steady increases to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK PM unveils plan for 'green industrial revolution'



Boris Johnson's proposal aims to get the UK to net-zero carbon emissions over the next 30 years. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published 3 weeks ago