As France Shifts Right, a Hard-Line Minister Proves Indispensable to Macron
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has become a useful tool for the French president as he responds to growing calls for law and order following a spate of terror attacks.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has become a useful tool for the French president as he responds to growing calls for law and order following a spate of terror attacks.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources