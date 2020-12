You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans say their pups have gotten them through breakups, job changes, big moves and now COVID-19



The first year of dog ownership will see six pairs of chewed shoes, five emergency visits to the vet and six bolts to freedom out of the front door - according to new research. The survey asked 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago How The Pandemic Is Giving 'Box Office' A Whole New Meaning



The pandemic shows no sign of abating in the US, and thus, neither has remote working nor remote learning. And according to Business Insider, that's led to a boom in the 'office in a box' market, in.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration



Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago