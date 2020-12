Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner



Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago

‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the importance of bringing reforms. PM said laws useful for the previous century are a burden for the next century. PM said earlier reforms were carried out.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57 Published 5 days ago