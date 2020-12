You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dozens detained by police in latest anti-Lukashenko protests in Minsk, Belarus



Police detained dozens of protesters in the latest round of anti-Lukashenko demonstrations in Minsk. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago Hundreds detained in latest anti-government demos in Belarus



Rights groups say hundreds of protesters have been arrested in Belarus as weekly demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko continue. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago Belarus opposition leader calls for foreign help to end unrest



Al Jazeera speaks with Belarus's exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as protests continue in her country calling for president to step down. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:10 Published 3 weeks ago