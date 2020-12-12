Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tigray conflict: First aid convoy reaches capital of region hit by fighting

Sky News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Tigray conflict: First aid convoy reaches capital of region hit by fightingThe first aid convoy has arrived in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray State, 10 days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government said humanitarian organisations would have "unimpeded, sustained and secure access" to areas under its control.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopian Regional Capital City Under Fierce Bombardment As Residents Flee [Video]

Ethiopian Regional Capital City Under Fierce Bombardment As Residents Flee

Eyewitnesses who have fled Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, is under fierce bombardment. CNN reports a communications blackout in the region has made reporting on claims from both..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia [Video]

Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia

Many of the families fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been separated in the exodus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital [Video]

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published