Trump trashes Bill Barr, says he 'will do nothing' about Hunter Biden

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action



Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago

Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill



President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago