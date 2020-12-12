UK's Astrazeneca buying US Biotech firm Alexion for 39 Billion dollars to expand in immunology Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, which is finalising a vaccine against Covid-19, said Saturday it was buying US biotech firm Alexion for $39 billion to boost its work on immunology.



"Alexion has established itself as a leader in complement biology, bringing life-changing benefits to patients with rare diseases,"... 👓 View full article

