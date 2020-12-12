Global  
 

The lingering legacy of US nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The lingering legacy of US nuclear testing in the Marshall IslandsBy RNZ .The US detonated its largest nuclear bombs around the Marshall Islands in the 1940s and 50s - but the Marshallese are still campaigning for adequate compensation.The Marshall Islands are two chains of 29 coral atolls...
