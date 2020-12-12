Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Canada warns people with allergies to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ingredients to not get it

CTV News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Health Canada is warning individuals with allergies to any of the ingredients in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to not receive the shot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine

Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine 00:22

 Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and four million doses of the vaccine by March.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FDA greenlights vaccine for use in U.S. [Video]

FDA greenlights vaccine for use in U.S.

The United States said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in a country where the pandemic has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief [Video]

FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during a press conference on Saturday that the FDA's decision to authorize the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine the day before was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Plan for future COVID-19 vaccine rollouts [Video]

Plan for future COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer's Covid Vaccine and Allergies: How Concerned Should You Be?

 British health officials recommended that people with severe allergy reactions not be given the vaccine. Such reactions to vaccines are rare, even in people who...
NYTimes.com

Moderna starts late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials on teenagers

 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced it has dosed the first participant of late-stage trial to test its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on teenagers. The study, backed...
Proactive Investors

First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

 Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the...
CTV News