Casey Goodson: Family of man shot, killed by deputy say law enforcement mistook sandwich for gun



The Columbus Police Department says it is preparing for demonstrations this weekend after a law enforcement officer shot and killed a man as he entered his own home earlier this month. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:43 Published 18 hours ago

Subject At Plano Apartment Incident Kills Self Hours After Shooting Responding Officer



A person who police described as "distressed" shot and killed himself at a Plano apartment complex Thursday afternoon, ending an hours-long negotiation by officers. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:24 Published 2 days ago