Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results

Newsy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election ResultsWatch VideoThe Supreme Court threw out a Texas lawsuit Friday that had attempted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election win. After courts roundly dismissed dozens of challenges, the second rejection by the Supreme Court may mark the biggest - and final - legal defeat for President Trump and GOP supporters. 

The...
News video: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States 02:27

 The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

 The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday.
Texas GOP Chief Suggests Forming 'Union of States' After SCOTUS Tosses Election Challenge

 The chairman of the Texas Republican Party suggested the formation of a "Union of states that will abide by the constitution" on Friday after the U.S. Supreme...
Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video)

Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video) Newsmax host Greg Kelly sounded like a whiny broken record on Friday, repeatedly yelling “it’s not over!” after the Supreme Court turned down a Texas...
