Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court threw out a Texas lawsuit Friday that had attempted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election win. After courts roundly dismissed dozens of challenges, the second rejection by the Supreme Court may mark the biggest - and final - legal defeat for President Trump and GOP supporters.
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court threw out a Texas lawsuit Friday that had attempted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election win. After courts roundly dismissed dozens of challenges, the second rejection by the Supreme Court may mark the biggest - and final - legal defeat for President Trump and GOP supporters.
