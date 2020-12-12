Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reports

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reportsGhislaine Maxwell is said to be preparing to offer a deal comprised of nearly $39.8 million in bail, in the hopes of being released from the prison where she has been since July.Reports say the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports 00:51

 Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

US prison pushes back on Ghislaine Maxwell's claims of harsh treatment

 A lawyer for the one-time girlfriend of US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein says that her client, who is again seeking release on bail, has lost weight and hair as..
New Zealand Herald
Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender

Bill Clinton's former top adviser says former US president did visit Jeffrey Epstein's island

 Bill Clinton's former right-hand man says the former American president did indeed visit Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, contradicting..
New Zealand Herald
Harvey Weinstein reportedly being filmed non-stop in prison to avoid another Jeffrey Epstein situation [Video]

Harvey Weinstein reportedly being filmed non-stop in prison to avoid another Jeffrey Epstein situation

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly being filmed "non-stop" while in prison in a bid to prevent injury or death behind bars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reports

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reports Ghislaine Maxwell is said to be preparing to offer a deal comprised of nearly $39.8 million in bail, in the hopes of being released from the prison where she has...
New Zealand Herald

Bill Clinton’s Lie: Ex-President Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island,’ Top Aide Confirms

 Bill Clinton has allegedly been exposed for his biggest lie of all since 1998’s infamous: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldeBaums WorldFOXNews.com

Court documents claim Prince Andrew's accuser 'paid half a million' by Epstein

 Prince Andrew's chief accuser Virginia Giuffre was a prostitute who lied about her age, new court documents allege, suggesting she was paid 'half a million' by...
The Age