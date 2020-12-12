Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reports
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell is said to be preparing to offer a deal comprised of nearly $39.8 million in bail, in the hopes of being released from the prison where she has been since July.Reports say the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam will...
Ghislaine Maxwell is said to be preparing to offer a deal comprised of nearly $39.8 million in bail, in the hopes of being released from the prison where she has been since July.Reports say the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam will...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
US prison pushes back on Ghislaine Maxwell's claims of harsh treatmentA lawyer for the one-time girlfriend of US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein says that her client, who is again seeking release on bail, has lost weight and hair as..
New Zealand Herald
Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender
Bill Clinton's former top adviser says former US president did visit Jeffrey Epstein's islandBill Clinton's former right-hand man says the former American president did indeed visit Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, contradicting..
New Zealand Herald
Harvey Weinstein reportedly being filmed non-stop in prison to avoid another Jeffrey Epstein situation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Related news from verified sources