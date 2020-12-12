Global  
 

Florida Gators hoops star Keyontae Johnson in critical but stable condition after collapsing on court

Saturday, 12 December 2020
University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson was in critical but stable condition after collapsing on the court during a game Saturday.
