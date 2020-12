You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House



FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago Melania Trump Unveils Final White House Christmas Decor Theme Before Husband Leaves Office



The first lady said the "America the Beautiful" theme pays tribute to "this land we are all proud to call home" Credit: People Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Shirkey, Chatfield to visit White House



Michigan Republican legislative leaders are getting pressure from Trump voters and from the president himself in what could be a Hail Mary strategy to stop final certification of the Michigan vote. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago