Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Germany will close shops from the middle of this week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The decision came…
Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly alter the pandemic's course. Olivia Chan reports.
France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources. France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last..