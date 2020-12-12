Global  
 

Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown

Japan Today Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Germany will close shops from the middle of this week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The decision came…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown 02:02

 Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly alter the pandemic's course. Olivia Chan reports.

