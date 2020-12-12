Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Japan Today Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal 01:12

 Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence said. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart' [Video]

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Macron on EU-UK fishing feud: 'I'm not giving my piece of cake away' [Video]

Macron on EU-UK fishing feud: 'I'm not giving my piece of cake away'

Fishing rights have been one of the thorniest issues of the Brexit trade deal negotiations. Now Macron has weighed in.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:47Published
Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement [Video]

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

UK navy to help protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit
Indian Express

'Keep calm and carry on': France shrugs off UK plan to deploy navy amid Brexit trade deal standoff

 France has shrugged off plans by Britain to deploy Royal Navy ships to protect the country's fishing rights in the case of a no-deal Brexit.
Sky News

Armed Navy boats on standby to protect UK waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Armed Navy boats on standby to protect UK waters in case of no-deal Brexit Armed Royal Navy boats are being prepared to patrol the UK's fishing waters in an apparent final warning shot to Brussels as negotiations enter the final 48...
Sky News