Russian nuclear submarine test-fires 4 missiles

Saturday, 12 December 2020 () A Russian nuclear submarine on Saturday successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Moscow's nuclear forces amid tension with the U.S. The Defense…
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published
A Russian nuclear submarine on Saturday successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Moscow's nuclear forces amid... Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •euronews