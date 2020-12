You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Beloved Indian Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes At 85 From COVID-19 Complications



Legendary Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died at the age of 85. CNN reports Chatterjee died at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata on Sunday, of complications related to COVID-19. The famous.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on November 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Carol Sutton, ‘Steel Magnolias’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ Actress, Dies at 76 of Complications From COVID-19 “Steel Magnolias” actress Carol Sutton has died of COVID-19 at the age of 76. Sutton died on Thursday at the Touro Infirmary in her native New Orleans,...

The Wrap 3 hours ago