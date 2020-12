You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring



President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin



President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Ballot recount in Wisconsin



The Wisconsin elections commission officially ordered a recount in two counties today. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago