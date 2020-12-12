Donald Trump makes Christmas Eve a public holiday in the US

The crowds dwindled since last month's protest that was organized by the same group.

A crowd of thousands in Washington cheered as Mr. Trump flew overhead in a helicopter. Many said they remained convinced that the election was stolen, no matter..

After the Supreme Court ruled in 2000, Al Gore conceded and embraced his rival. In 2020, Trump vows protests and a state GOP chair suggests secession.

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States



The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday.

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election



Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.