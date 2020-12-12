Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump makes Christmas Eve a public holiday in the US

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump makes Christmas Eve a public holiday in the USDonald Trump has turned Christmas Eve into a federal public holiday in the US.Trump signed the order on Friday (US time), which will give all federal workers a paid day off on Christmas Eve."All executive departments and agencies...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback 00:49

 President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Federal Judge in Wisconsin Deals Trump Another Court Defeat

 A Trump appointee in Milwaukee, Judge Brett H. Ludwig, dismissed a suit contesting the election with a withering rebuke.
NYTimes.com

Thousands gather in Washington D.C. to show support for Trump

 The crowds dwindled since last month's protest that was organized by the same group.
CBS News

As Bids to Overturn Vote Fail, Trump Supporters at Protests Stick With Him

 A crowd of thousands in Washington cheered as Mr. Trump flew overhead in a helicopter. Many said they remained convinced that the election was stolen, no matter..
NYTimes.com

It's not 2000 anymore: President Trump's rejection of election sets rocky landscape for President-elect Biden

 After the Supreme Court ruled in 2000, Al Gore conceded and embraced his rival. In 2020, Trump vows protests and a state GOP chair suggests secession.
USATODAY.com

Christmas Eve Christmas Eve Evening or entire day before Christmas Day

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States

The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan,..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:02Published
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat [Video]

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Hannity: Trump’s Supreme Court Failure Is ‘Bad News If You Believe In Our Constitution’ (Video)

Hannity: Trump’s Supreme Court Failure Is ‘Bad News If You Believe In Our Constitution’ (Video) The United States Supreme Court opted to not hear the state of Texas’s attempt to overturn Biden’s victories in key swing states on Friday, effectively...
The Wrap

Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video)

Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video) Newsmax host Greg Kelly sounded like a whiny broken record on Friday, repeatedly yelling “it’s not over!” after the Supreme Court turned down a Texas...
The Wrap

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out President Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral...
WorldNews