In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:55 Published 2 weeks ago Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law



Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons



CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Michael Flynn Says Trump Will Remain President in First Public Remarks Since Pardon "I've been asked—on a scale of one to ten, who will be the next president of the United States, and I say Donald Trump. Ten," Flynn told...

Upworthy 6 days ago



