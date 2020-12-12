Proud Boys chairman visited White House ahead of DC election rally - Business Insider

Trump Admin. Threatens To Oust FDA Chief
The White House is desperate to announce the authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Mark Meadows has reportedly pressured FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to announce the emergency authorization by..
Cameron White House 12.10.20
Attorney General Daniel Cameron was at the White House today, discussing lawsuits to overturn the election.
Trump falsely touts election 'win' at WH Hanukkah party
At a packed White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump falsely told his guests that he won the U.S. presidential election.