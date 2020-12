One of the leaders of the far-right Proud Boys tried to pass off a White House public tour as an official visit Saturday.

Proud Boys chairman boasted a 'last minute invite' to the White House as protesters flock to Washington DC - but he was there on a public Christmas tour Enrique Tarrio posted photos taken at the White House on the social platform Parler, leading some to wonder if he met with President Donald Trump.

Business Insider 7 hours ago