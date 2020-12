You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus self isolates after a contact tests positive|Oneindia



As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Many world leaders and personalities have either tested positive or have quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:57 Published on November 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Ashanti Announces She’s COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Tonight’s Verzuz Battle R&B singer Ashanti has silenced the entire Internet. The popular crooner has announced testing positive for COVID-19 just moments before gearing up for a...

SOHH 2 hours ago



Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Is Officially Going Down R&B veterans Keyshia Cole and Ashanti are putting their classics on the line. The popular duo have announced they’re slated for an epic face-off of...

SOHH 1 week ago



Fat Joe Can’t Wait For Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole New York rapper Fat Joe is going to be first in line when the Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole starts streaming. The hip-hop veteran has shared a major co-sign for...

SOHH 1 week ago