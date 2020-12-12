Pro-Trump Rally Chants 'Destroy the GOP,' Boos Georgia 'RINOs' Loeffler and Perdue
Saturday, 12 December 2020 (
14 hours ago) "We promised that if the GOP did not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP," conservative...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump Teases 2024 Run
On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia.
"We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said
"And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago
Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections
Speaking in support of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the president again repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources