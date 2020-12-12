Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro-Trump Rally Chants 'Destroy the GOP,' Boos Georgia 'RINOs' Loeffler and Perdue

Upworthy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
"We promised that if the GOP did not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP," conservative...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Teases 2024 Run [Video]

Trump Teases 2024 Run

On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia. "We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said "And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections [Video]

Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections

Speaking in support of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the president again repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:04Published
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia [Video]

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Live politics updates: Trump to attend Georgia rally; Jim Jordan suggests Fauci will ban 'Merry Christmas'

 Rep. Jim Jordan tweets that Fauci wants to cancel saying "Merry Christmas"; Trump will attend a Georgia rally for GOP Sens. Loeffler and Perdue.
USATODAY.com