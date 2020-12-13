Proud Boys And Antifa Clash In Washington State Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

At least one person has been injured in a shooting amid clashes between right- and left-wing groups at Washington’s Capitol campus in Olympia. A suspected Proud Boys member has been detained, as police declared the scuffle a riot.



The incident took place around 2 pm local time following hours of "sporadic

