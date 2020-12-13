Global  
 

Proud Boys And Antifa Clash In Washington State

Eurasia Review Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Proud Boys And Antifa Clash In Washington StateAt least one person has been injured in a shooting amid clashes between right- and left-wing groups at Washington’s Capitol campus in Olympia. A suspected Proud Boys member has been detained, as police declared the scuffle a riot.

The incident took place around 2 pm local time following hours of “sporadic...
