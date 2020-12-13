Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fears

Upworthy Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? 03:36

 Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Food arrives at Brexit talks venue as discussions continue [Video]

Food arrives at Brexit talks venue as discussions continue

Food has been seen arriving at the Brexit talks venue in Westminster this afternoon as discussions of a trade deal between the UK and the EU continue. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published