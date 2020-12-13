Saudi Arabia Sends Joe Biden Mixed Messages – Analysis Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Saudi Arabia appears to be drawing lines in the sand as the kingdom prepares for a new era in relations with the United States once President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January.



In doing so, the kingdom is seemingly signaling that it is willing to go only so far in seeking to get off on the right foot with a Biden... Saudi Arabia appears to be drawing lines in the sand as the kingdom prepares for a new era in relations with the United States once President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January.In doing so, the kingdom is seemingly signaling that it is willing to go only so far in seeking to get off on the right foot with a Biden 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis



Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published on November 9, 2020 Biden's projected win brings rallies, mixed reaction in KCMO



NBC News projected Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. In Kansas City, one major rally happened at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:12 Published on November 8, 2020 Final Presidential Debate Analysis



CBS's Natalie Brand shares the latest details after last night's final Presidential Debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:51 Published on October 23, 2020

