Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

Jimmie Allen Privileged To Honour Charley Pride



Backstage at the 2020 CMA Awards, Jimmie Allen says it was a privilege to present country legend Charley Pride with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Plus, the singer recalls spending his.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:40 Published on November 12, 2020