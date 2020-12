You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus self isolates after a contact tests positive|Oneindia



As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Many world leaders and personalities have either tested positive or have quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:57 Published on November 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Ashanti Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle With Keyshia Cole Ashanti revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before her Verzuz battle against Keyshia Cole.

Upworthy 6 hours ago



Ashanti Announces She’s COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Tonight’s Verzuz Battle R&B singer Ashanti has silenced the entire Internet. The popular crooner has announced testing positive for COVID-19 just moments before gearing up for a...

SOHH 4 hours ago