After 51 years, Zodiac Killer's cipher solved by amateur codebreakers: FBI

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources After 51 years, the Zodiac Killer's cipher has been solved by amateur codebreakers More than 50 years after the so-called Zodiac Killer first began terrorizing the streets of Northern California, a code-breaking team is...

Upworthy 20 hours ago



Zodiac Killer's cipher solved by amateur codebreakers The coded message was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 and went unsolved until now.

CBS News 1 day ago



Volunteer Sleuths Crack 'Zodiac' Serial Killer's Coded Message A team of volunteer codebreakers has cracked a mysterious cipher sent more than 50 years ago to a newspaper by the San Francisco serial killer who called himself...

Newsmax 1 day ago



