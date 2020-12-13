After 51 years, Zodiac Killer's cipher solved by amateur codebreakers: FBI

Global  
 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced that 51 years after the self-proclaimed 'Zodiac Killer' randomly killed five people in Northern California's Bay Area, a team of amateur codebreakers have solved a cryptic cipher sent to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper in 1969, according to media reports.

 A team of amateur codebreakers has deciphered a coded letter from the infamous Zodiac serial killer who terrorized Bay Area communities in the late 60s and early 70s. Andrea Nakano reports. (12-11-20)

