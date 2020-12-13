Canada warns allergic people against Pfizer vax
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
In a notification on Saturday, the federal health policy agency said it issued the warning after following up on the two reports of anaphylactoid reactions to the vaccine in the UK, Xinhua news agency reported. The reactions occurred on December 8 and the two persons had a history of severe allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors.
In a notification on Saturday, the federal health policy agency said it issued the warning after following up on the two reports of anaphylactoid reactions to the vaccine in the UK, Xinhua news agency reported. The reactions occurred on December 8 and the two persons had a history of severe allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources