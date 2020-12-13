Global  
 

Canada warns allergic people against Pfizer vax

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 December 2020
In a notification on Saturday, the federal health policy agency said it issued the warning after following up on the two reports of anaphylactoid reactions to the vaccine in the UK, Xinhua news agency reported. The reactions occurred on December 8 and the two persons had a history of severe allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors.
People with history of allergic reactions urged not to have Covid-19 vaccine 01:29

 People who have a history of significant allergic reactions should not have Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination.

