Supreme Court make short work of Donald Trump's 'big one'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
It didn't take the Supreme Court long to make short work of what President Donald Trump called "the big one."And as the court on Friday rejected a Texas-based lawsuit to overturn the election results, not even Trump's three high...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback 00:49

 President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss [Video]

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Republicans Find Themselves Speechless Following a Supreme Court Defeat

 A ruling against President Trump appears to leave no avenue forward for the president, forcing Republicans to “play the hand we’re dealt.”
It's not 2000 anymore: President Trump's rejection of election sets rocky landscape for President-elect Biden

 After the Supreme Court ruled in 2000, Al Gore conceded and embraced his rival. In 2020, Trump vows protests and a state GOP chair suggests secession.
US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court loss

 US President Donald Trump remains defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election.The..
Chaotic scenes heighten as Trump supporters rally in Washington

 Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington today for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to..
New Zealand Herald

4 Stabbed and One Shot as Trump Supporters and Opponents Clash

 Supporters of the president in several cities said they were still convinced that the election was stolen, no matter what the courts say. Some confrontations..
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over 50 times. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and will take office January 20. Trump's supporters at the march refused to acknowledge Biden's victory.

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election results

 This Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the nation's capital to protest the election results. Crowds chanted "four more years" and carried signs..
New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony" [Video]

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony." Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Business Insider..

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career [Video]

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday. The reports come as the first daughter and..

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump continues to deny election results despite legal losses

 President Trump lost the 2020 election, but continues to argue falsely that he was cheated out of victory. Judges in Michigan and Georgia have both rejected...
Sidney Powell to Newsmax TV: Plenty of Time for Trump to Overturn Election Results

 Attorney Sidney Powell says there's plenty of time for President Donald Trump's legal team to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "With the...
Melania Trump 'just wants to go home'

 In mid-November, as President Donald Trump railed against the election results, his wife, first lady Melania Trump publicly agreed with...
