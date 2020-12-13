News24.com | South Korea hits new daily record for Covid cases in third wave

From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event
In late February, Biogen held a medical conference in Boston, Massachusetts.
According to Business Insider, contact tracing revealed 100 cases of COVID-19 were directly linked to the event.
And a new..
San Diego County reports record 2,867 COVID-19 cases, total reaches 100,000 cases
Friday marked the third consecutive day more than 2,000 new cases were reported, with 2,050 reported Thursday and 2,104 Wednesday.
S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'
South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer..