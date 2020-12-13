Global  
 

News24.com | South Korea hits new daily record for Covid cases in third wave

News24 Sunday, 13 December 2020
South Korea reported 1,030 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a record high for a second day in a row as the country struggles to tackle a third wave of infections.
