Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll prediction

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll predictionJust days after reaching a horrific new milestone in its COVID-19 fight, the US has once again broken its daily death toll record.On Friday, the country confirmed 3309 new coronavirus deaths, smashing the previous record of 3206...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 424

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 424 00:34

 The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 63,506, as more than 69 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony" [Video]

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony." Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Business Insider..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
COVID-19: Resident of one of the country's hardest-hit counties shares her experience [Video]

COVID-19: Resident of one of the country's hardest-hit counties shares her experience

COVID-19 has killed 20 people in Gove County, Kansas, which has only 2,600 residents. Sharon DuBois lost her mother to the virus.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 02:25Published

Italy nears UK's COVID death toll as cases continue to rise

Italy nears UK's COVID death toll as cases continue to rise Italy could soon overtake the UK's coronavirus death toll, as it announced on Friday that another 761 people had died after contracting the virus.
Sky News