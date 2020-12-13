Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll prediction
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Just days after reaching a horrific new milestone in its COVID-19 fight, the US has once again broken its daily death toll record.On Friday, the country confirmed 3309 new coronavirus deaths, smashing the previous record of 3206...
Just days after reaching a horrific new milestone in its COVID-19 fight, the US has once again broken its daily death toll record.On Friday, the country confirmed 3309 new coronavirus deaths, smashing the previous record of 3206...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources