Olivia Wilde shares her support for FKA twigs after the singer sued her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

Upworthy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Olivia Wilde said she has 'love, respect, and support' for FKA twigs after the singer sued Shia LaBeouf for abusing her. LaBeouf was...
News video: FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf 03:12

 FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, whom she has accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court She is accusing ex-boyfriend Sh.ia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional..

FKA Twigs wants to help others feel less “alone” by sharing her abusive relationship allegations, after she filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of abusing singer FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in court filings revealed Friday.

 Olivia Wilde is voicing support for FKA twigs amid her legal battle with ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, who just recently dropped out of Olivia‘s upcoming movie....
