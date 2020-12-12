Olivia Wilde shares her support for FKA twigs after the singer sued her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs Details Shia's Abuse
FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court
She is accusing ex-boyfriend Sh.ia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional..
FKA Twigs says she wants people in abusive relationships to feel less alone
FKA Twigs wants to help others feel less “alone” by sharing her abusive relationship allegations, after she filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.
