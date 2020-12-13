Hundreds of Shooting Stars to Light Up the Sky Tonight as Saturn, Jupiter Merge to Create 'Christmas Star'
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Hundreds of shooting stars will burst throughout the night sky this week prior to Saturn and Jupiter's amalgamation on December 21, creating the first "Christmas star" in 800 years. The two cosmic events would be witnessed across Australian skies from December 14 to December 21 in a significant week for Astro-enthusiasts.
NEW YORK — Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020. On December 21 — coincidentally the winter solstice — the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge in Earth's night sky.
Jupiter and Saturn will get so close in the sky that they will almost...
