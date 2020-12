Hundreds of Shooting Stars to Light Up the Sky Tonight as Saturn, Jupiter Merge to Create 'Christmas Star'

TomoNews US - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star' 01:09 NEW YORK — Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020. On December 21 — coincidentally the winter solstice — the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge in Earth's night sky. Jupiter and Saturn will get so close in the sky that they will almost...