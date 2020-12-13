Global  
 

Mumbai Police Arrest Vikas Khanchandani of Republic TV

NYTimes.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Vikas Khanchandani was accused of involvement in an effort to falsely bolster ratings data at Republic TV, a right-wing news broadcaster. The network said the allegations were politically motivated.
News video: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News 01:13

 Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake ratings scam -- the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far. After investigating the matter, the Mumbai Police said Republic TV which claims to have the highest ratings was tweaking ratings to get high...

