Mumbai Police Arrest Vikas Khanchandani of Republic TV
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Vikas Khanchandani was accused of involvement in an effort to falsely bolster ratings data at Republic TV, a right-wing news broadcaster. The network said the allegations were politically motivated.
