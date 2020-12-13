Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 14

Upworthy Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 14? Here you go. Enjoy. Week 14...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL Week 14 Underdogs: Which Teams Will Cover The Spread [Video]

NFL Week 14 Underdogs: Which Teams Will Cover The Spread

NFL underdogs to bet on in week 14

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 05:10Published
Lorenzo's Locks: The 3 best bets you should consider for NFL Week 14 [Video]

Lorenzo's Locks: The 3 best bets you should consider for NFL Week 14

SportsPulse: Despite the last two weeks going off the rails for bettors Lorenzo's maintained a winning record. He's back to provide his best bets for Week 14 in the NFL.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:49Published
Downhill Bike POV, Kid Aces Pull Ups, Juggling Balance Duo & More! | Best of the Week [Video]

Downhill Bike POV, Kid Aces Pull Ups, Juggling Balance Duo & More! | Best of the Week

Zone out with downhill POV, an impressive salmon ladder climb, and acrobatic duos! They're the best clips of this week!

Credit: People Are Awesome     Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL. Week 14 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

 The Patriots and the Rams will get things started on Thursday in a week in which plenty of teams are fighting for playoff spots.
NYTimes.com

Week 13 NFL player props, best bets, picks, predictions: Tyreek Hill goes over 74.5 receiving yards

 SportsLine's model has simulated Week 13 of the NFL season 10,000 times and found the top prop bet values
CBS Sports

Week 13 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, streaming: Expert picks against the spread, best bets, more

 Week 13 is here in the NFL, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single game
CBS Sports