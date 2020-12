Brian Westbrook: Playing Hurts over Wentz could save Doug Pederson's job | FIRST THINGS FIRST Brian Westbrook joins the show to discuss the turmoil around Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles. Westbrook feels playing Jalen Hurts over Wentz could save Doug Pederson's job and is really his..

Nick Wright: Eagles should trade Wentz to Colts, talks LeBron & Kyrie duo | THE HERD Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' next move with Carson Wentz & the drama in the NBA around LeBron James & Kyrie Irving. Nick feels the Eagles only move is to trade..

Michael Vick: This is the Eagles' time to put Jalen Hurts on the field, talks Baker & Kyler | THE HERD Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why the Philadelphia Eagles can't move off Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Plus, hear what Vick has to say about Baker...

FOX Sports 6 days ago





Michael Vick: This is the Eagles’ time to put Jalen Hurts on the field, talks Baker & Kyler | THE HERD Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why the Philadelphia Eagles can't move off Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Plus, hear what Vick has to say about Baker...

FOX Sports 6 days ago