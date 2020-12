Video Credit: THR News - Published 3 days ago 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Shares How Timothee Chalamet Reacted to Her Impression | THR News 02:24 'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to share how Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet reacted to her impersonation of him on the NBC late-night sketch show.