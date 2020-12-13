Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russian Santas advertise antibodies status

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Russian Santas advertise antibodies statusIn Christmases gone by, professional Santas around the world generally offered nothing more than festive greetings and a sackful of presents.But this year, Santa's Russian equivalent, Father Frost, is peddling an unusual bonus gift:...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

What are the restrictions for Christmas this year? [Video]

What are the restrictions for Christmas this year?

Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period. So, what is allowed this festiveseason?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules [Video]

Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia [Video]

Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia

Christmas is looking a little different in Bolivia this year, with one of the most popular accessories this festive season being a statue of the baby Jesus complete with face mask and face shield.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing on Christmas [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing on Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should reduce their contacts in the fivedays ahead of the festive period if they were going to mix with friends andrelatives.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published
Doncaster shoppers react to Government's Christmas plans [Video]

Doncaster shoppers react to Government's Christmas plans

Shoppers in Doncaster discuss whether the Government is right to allowhouseholds to mix at Christmas and whether they will be meeting their ownnearest and dearest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Ded Moroz Ded Moroz Fictional Christmas character in eastern Slavic cultures