Covid 19 coronavirus: Russian Santas advertise antibodies status
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () In Christmases gone by, professional Santas around the world generally offered nothing more than festive greetings and a sackful of presents.But this year, Santa's Russian equivalent, Father Frost, is peddling an unusual bonus gift:...
Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period. So, what is allowed this festiveseason?
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should reduce their contacts in the fivedays ahead of the festive period if they were going to mix with friends andrelatives.
